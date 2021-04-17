When Will the Current COVID-19 Wave Stabilise? Experts Weigh In

The R-value, which tells us approximately how many people one infected individual will infect, shows that every state currently has a value above 1. This means that one person will still at least infect another person. In some cases, the R-value is still above 2.

“Looking at the R values, we can see that the epidemic is growing across all parts of the country, but that the speed of growth varies,” Dr Banaji told The Quint.