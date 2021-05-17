When Should COVID-Recovered Take Vaccine? What Experts Say

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the country, amid a relentless rise in cases and a severe shortage of vaccines, a government panel from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has recommended waiting for six months after COVID-19 infection to take the vaccine.
NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul, who has been addressing press conferences during India’s second wave, touched upon the issue on 13 May, but did not give clarity on whether it will be adopted. He said:
NTAGI’s suggestion comes at a time when states across the country are facing an acute shortage of vaccines, with many states writing to the Centre and floating their own global tenders for more jabs.
WELCOME OR NOT? WHAT EXPERTS THINK
Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, a vaccines, public policy and health systems expert, supported the proposal, saying, that antibodies are likely to last in the infected person for up to six months.
“The WHO has recommended that a person can wait up to six months after natural infection before getting the vaccine,” he told The Quint, adding that studies coming from different parts of the world have backed the claim.
Dr Swapneil Parikh, an internal medicine doctor and scientist, echoed Dr Lahariya, stating that it was time to think about what is best for a collective.
BUT WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU CATCH COVID BETWEEN DOSES?
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the second dose of Covishield is to be taken between 12 weeks and 16 weeks, and Covaxin is to be taken after 28 days since first dose.
However, the NTGAI has now recommended those who get infected between doses to get their second jab four to eight weeks after recovering from the infection, according to news agency PTI.
THE BACKDROP
On 13 May, following recommendation by the NTAGI for COVID-19, India extended the gap between two doses of Serum Institute’s Covishield from 8-12 weeks to 12-16 weeks.
Apart from suggesting an extension in the vaccination timeline of COVID-recovered persons, the NTAGI also recommended that pregnant women and lactating mothers be given the ‘choice’ of receiving a jab.
