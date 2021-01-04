Bharat Biotech Allowed To Conduct Trials on Children Older Than 12

Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech has now been permitted to conduct its trials on children above 12 years of age, reported NDTV. It has also received emergency approval in “clinical trial mode” for its COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, 3 January.

According to NDTV, the vaccine was already administered to children above 12 years of age, in the last round; and was held safe.

Bharat Biotech is presently conducting the third phase of the trials.