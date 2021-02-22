Vaccine Drive: Entrepreneurs Advocate Private Sector Involvement

NITI Ayog member Dr VK Paul informed on Sunday, 21 February that details of large-scale participation of the private sector in the coronavirus vaccination drive will be available in “a matter of few days”.
Further, according to NDTV, Dr Paul said:
Dr Paul also added that, as we inch towards a “much speedier programme”, the private sector engagement will become “deeper and wider”.
“In a matter of a few days, just wait a little," Dr Paul said.
Dr Paul, however, isn’t alone in expressing support for the involvement of the private sector in India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive.
FM SITHARAMAN LAUDS PUBLIC-PRIVATE SECTOR COLLAB
Addressing a post-Budget interaction held by the Chamber of Industry and Commerce in Bengaluru, Union Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman, on Sunday, said:
Further, Sitharaman added: “This shows inherently what India can contribute when the private and government sectors work together in addressing what is an important, life-saving intervention.”
She further added:
PRIVATE SECTOR KEY-PLAYERS AGREE
And while the finance minister lauds the Private Sector for abetting vaccine diplomacy, the latter has been quick to propose greater involvement in India’s vaccine, with many key figures emphasising that their involvement will provide greater vaccine reach in the country.
According to NDTV, Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Chief Uday Kotak, in a letter written to PM Modi, in January had said:
The CII has reportedly requested the Centre to allow wider private sector participation in the inoculation bid.
Meanwhile, Dr Devi Shetty too is believed to have lent support to the idea of greater private sector involvement. Further, in an interaction with FM Sitharaman, at the Bangaluru event, Dr Shetty also said:
“Health sector can transform a country and it is the largest industry as well as employer in the world, being a $10 trillion industry.”
PREMJI POSES A POSSIBILITY
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji, who recently passed the reigns to his company on to his son, has asked the government to immediately allow private participation in the vaccine drive, saying that over 500 million people can be vaccinated in 60 days if the government brings in private players.
Premji, according to Mint, on Sunday, told Finance Minister Sitharaman:
Meanwhile, according to a Business Standard report (dated 17 February), Serum Institute, licensed to manufacture 1 billion does of the AstraZeneca vaccine, has said that it plans to sell those shots for about five times of what it has charged the government.
CHALLENGE BEFORE THE ‘ROLE-MODEL’
Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani, on his part, has claimed that India has become a “role model” on how to vaccinate people at “scale, speed, and trusted manner”, but has also pointed out that many vaccines are expected to be approved and manufactured in India and “then the challenge will go from supply to how it can be done at scale.”
“If you have to vaccinate at scale, we would have to vaccinate 5-10 million people per day, to make it happen,” Nilekani had said on 30 January, at an event organised by Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), according to Business Standard.
WHAT WE NEED TO DO, AS PER MAHINDRA GROUP CHIEF
Earlier on 16 February, when India was ranking fourth in the global vaccination race, Mahindra group chairman had tagged Dr Harsh Vardhan and tweeted: “Up to 4th place but this is clearly not enough.”
Claiming that the acceleration of the vaccination bid would help India out of the pandemic faster and revive the economy, Nilekani said it would require strong cooperation between the government and the private sector.
Pointing out that India has the production capability, Mahindra had said:
WHAT APOLLO HOSPITALS’ SUNEETA REDDY SAYS
Meanwhile, on 17 February, Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd told Bloomberg TV that 6,000 people have been trained and 3,500 sites have been designated for an expansion of the vaccination drive. She further informed that the expansion can be expected to be carried out in March.
According to media reports, Apollo had in 2020 told clients via its digital app that they are ready to administer 1 million doses a day and the customers will “be the first ones to know” when vaccines are ready.
“We can exceed those numbers — if we do achieve these vaccination goals, India will be well prepared for the second wave,” Suneeta Reddy said.
Published: 22 Feb 2021,04:20 PM IST