Vaccine Vacations: A Trip to Dubai to Get the Coronavirus Jab

Knightsbridge Circle is a private club with a £25,000-a-year membership. The trip will cover first-class or private jet flights, accommodation for one month (to accommodate both doses) and a vacation while you wait for the second jab. All this for a cool $55,000.

The founder of the club, Stuart McNeill, was quoted as saying, "I'm delighted that Knightsbridge Circle is the first service in the world to offer the vaccine privately." He points out that every resident in UAE has already been offered the vaccine. The offer for now seems to be open only for members above the age of 65.

The article mentions that the offer is for Pfizer and even the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine being made in India. The AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, being manufactured in India by Serum Institute, could be available for purchase in India as soon as March, according to the report. It's important to clarify that is has not been confirmed by the Government of India.