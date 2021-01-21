Vaccine Vacations: A Trip to Dubai to Get the Coronavirus Jab

World over, COVID-19 vaccine distribution is being tightly controlled by governments. The distribution is sluggish and limited to priority groups, number of vaccines are few and access is limited. In the midst of all this, how about an uber expensive, exclusive trip to UAE to get the vaccine jab?
A Forbes article mentions a private company called KnightsBridge that is offering such a vacay to its exclusive list of elite members – $55,000 for a chance to jump the queue, a seven-star stay, private jets, private clinic and two jabs of Pfizer or Sinopharm. A holiday deal to beat all holiday deals.
Knightsbridge Circle is a private club with a £25,000-a-year membership. The trip will cover first-class or private jet flights, accommodation for one month (to accommodate both doses) and a vacation while you wait for the second jab. All this for a cool $55,000.
The founder of the club, Stuart McNeill, was quoted as saying, "I'm delighted that Knightsbridge Circle is the first service in the world to offer the vaccine privately." He points out that every resident in UAE has already been offered the vaccine. The offer for now seems to be open only for members above the age of 65.
The article mentions that the offer is for Pfizer and even the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine being made in India. The AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, being manufactured in India by Serum Institute, could be available for purchase in India as soon as March, according to the report. It's important to clarify that is has not been confirmed by the Government of India.
Another possible vaccination destination that could emerge is Russia, that has rolled out the Sputnik V vaccine. A Bloomberg article mentions that US film director Oliver Stone received a coronavirus vaccine shot in Russia in early December.
Sinopharm in China has been given full approval, another possible destination for those seeking an early jab.
