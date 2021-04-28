UP: Old Man Forced to Carry Wife’s Body as Locals Stop Cremation  

In Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur, an old man was forced to carry his deceased wife’s body on his cycle for hours in search of a place to cremate her.
Rajkumari, the 50-year-old wife of Tilakdhari Singh, had been ill for a long time.
On Monday, 26 April, her condition deteriorated after which Singh admitted her to the Umanath Singh District Hospital. However, she died soon after and the hospital sent her body back in an ambulance.
Photos have emerged of the man sitting on the side of the road, while his deceased wife’s body and the cycle lie in the middle.
Only later, after the Jaunpur Police were informed of Singh’s suffering, the police came forward and conducted the last rites of the woman at Ramghat on Tuesday, 27 April.
Triggering Visuals:
In another incident, a man in Andhra Pradesh carried his dead mother's body on a two-wheeler for 18 kilometres to Killoyi tribal hamlet in Mandasa mandal for cremation, after being unable to find an ambulance or an autorickshaw.
Narendra’s mother, Chenchu, was taken to a diagnostic centre at Palasa town of Srikakulam district for a CT scan, as suggested by a doctor.
The Srikakulam Superintendent of Police B Raja Kumari told NDTV, that the family had not reached out to 108, a dedicated service for COVID-19 patients. The official added that some private vehicles may have refused to transport the body and later the relatives took the deceased body on a bike.
(With inputs from NDTV and TNM)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined