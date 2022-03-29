US Relaxes COVID Travel Rating for India to Level 1, Urges Tourists To Wear Mask

The CDC urged tourists to be fully vaccinated before traveling.
(Photo: iStock)
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State Department has eased COVID-19 restrictions for those travelling to India.
As per the CDC’s website, COVID-19 travel recommendation for India has been reduced from ‘Level 3' which implies high risk of contracting the virus to 'Level 1', meaning low risk.
The agency has also recommended that travellers wear a well-fitting mask in indoor spaces and follow the COVID guidelines of India, including mask wearing, proof of vaccination, testing, or quarantine.
The CDC has categorised international destinations into a 4-level system to determine the threat levels of contracting COVID-19, i.e., from ‘Level 4: Very High’ to ‘Level 1: Low’ risk.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)