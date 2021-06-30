US Announces $ 41 Mn Assistance to India Amid COVID

The US Treasury also said that Yellen laid emphasis on the importance of partnership with India in the G20 and OECD in a bid to remake the international tax system.
The United States of America has announced an assistance of USD 41 million to India in order to help the country respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and to prepare for future health emergencies.
As per ANI the US Agency for International Development (USAID) said that this assistance will support:
Access to COVID-19 testing.
Pandemic-related mental health services.
Timely referrals to medical services.
Access to healthcare in remote areas.
AMERICA'S CONTRIBUTIONS SO FAR
America’s contributions to India’s COVID-19 fight so far include:
USD 50 million in emergency supplies and training on infection prevention and control for more than 2,14,000 frontline healthworkers.
US President Joe Biden, in May, announced USD 100 million worth of assistance to India.
The US Chambers of Commerce Foundation has raised more than 1.2 million for coronavirus-related efforts in India
FIN MIN SITHARAMAN'S PHONE CALL WITH US TREASURY SECRETARY
Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Janet L Yellen, on Tuesday, 29 June, discussed global minimum tax over phone.
As per PTI, the US Treasury has also said that Yellen laid emphasis on the importance of partnership with India in the G20 and OECD in a bid to remake the international tax system to help the global economy thrive.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
