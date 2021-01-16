Fight Against COVID Has Entered Final Stage: Union Health Minister

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday, 16 January, said that India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive is probably the biggest immunisation campaign against the disease in the world.

The health minister was present at AIIMS Delhi as the country launched the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, in which Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and the Serum Institute of India-manufactured Covishield are being administered to the population of the country.