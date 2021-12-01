Two New COVID-19 Clusters in Karnataka’s Tumakuru, 15 Students Test Positive

The state government has initiated stringent measures along the border areas of Kerala and Maharashtra to contain the spread of the virus.

Health Minister K Sudhakar chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to chalk out the measures following the emerging situation in the backdrop of the detection of Omicron – the new COVID-19 variant. Following the meeting, Sudhakar announced that all international passengers coming into Karnataka will have to undergo a mandatory week of home quarantine despite testing COVID-19 negative.