Two New COVID-19 Clusters in Karnataka’s Tumakuru, 15 Students Test Positive

Two COVID-19 clusters have been reported in Tumakuru district of Karnataka on Tuesday, November 30, after 15 students studying at two nursing colleges tested positive.
All the 15 individuals have been housed at a quarantine centre and their swab samples sent to Bengaluru for further tests, District Commissioner YS Patil said. The increasing number of clusters in the state have become a cause of worry for the Health Department. However, the infection did not spread out of the campus in the residential areas.
The state government has initiated stringent measures along the border areas of Kerala and Maharashtra to contain the spread of the virus.
Health Minister K Sudhakar chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to chalk out the measures following the emerging situation in the backdrop of the detection of Omicron – the new COVID-19 variant. Following the meeting, Sudhakar announced that all international passengers coming into Karnataka will have to undergo a mandatory week of home quarantine despite testing COVID-19 negative.
There have been several clusters reported across Karnataka recently, including a nursing college in Mysuru, a nursing college and a school in Bengaluru, a government-run community hostel in Hassan and the SDM Medical College in Dharwad. The SDM college alone reported more than 280 cases of COVID-19.
In an effort to prevent cluster formation, the Karnataka government has advised colleges to postpone all cultural activities as the cluster at the SDM Medical College was formed after a cultural festival was conducted.
(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)