India Reports 11,106 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in the Last 24 Hours

India reports 11,106 new COVID cases and 459 deaths in 24 hours. Image used for representational purposes.
(File Photo: PTI)
India reported 11,106 new COVID-19 cases and 459 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The total COVID cases in the country stand at 3,44,89,623, while the number of active cases stands at 1,26,620, according to the Union Health Ministry update.
With 459 new fatalities, the death tally in the country climbed up to 4,65,082.
Kerala accounted for 6,111 fresh COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The total number of vaccination in the country now stands at 1,15,23,49,358 with about 72,94,864 vaccination doses done yesterday.
As of now, India has a recovery rate of 98.28 percent, which is the highest since March 2020.
