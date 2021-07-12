COVID-19: Centre Says No Recorded Case of Delta Plus in Tripura

Delhi on Sunday had reported 53 new COVID-19 cases, reportedly the national capital's lowest single-day tally in the whole year.

Meanwhile, the statewide curfew in Goa has been extended up to 7 am, 19 July, with some relaxation. The Haryana government has extended its COVID-19 measures from 5 am, 12 July, to 5 am, 19 July.

India on Sunday, 11 July, reported 41,506 new COVID cases, taking the tally of active cases in the country to 4,54,118.

According to data by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country reported 895 deaths and 41,526 recoveries in the last 24 hours. 37,60,32,586 people have been vaccinated so far.