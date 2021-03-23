COVID-19 Vaccination for All Above 45 to Begin From 1 April: Govt

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday, 23 March, announced that the government has decided that from 1 April onwards, everyone above 45 years of age will be eligible for vaccination against COVID-19.
Javadekar also requested that all eligible people should immediately register for the vaccinations.
The Union Minister also said that medical advice had now stated that the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine should be administered between the fourth and eighth week, particularly for Covishield.
Union Health Secretary Shri Rajesh Bhushan had on Monday, 22 March, written to the Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories in this regard, directing them to increase the interval period between the two doses of Covishield to four-eight weeks.
The interval was revisited by the National Technical Advisory on Immunisation Group (NTAGI) amid emerging scientific evidence. Following this, the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) also reconsidered the interval period.
The evidence suggests that protection against the virus is enhanced if the second dose is administered between six-eight weeks, but not later than the stipulated period of eight weeks.
According to Javadekar, 4.85 crore people have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 80 lakh have also taken the second dose. Javadekar also assured that there is no scarcity of vaccines in the country.
He also said on Tuesday that the total number of cases with the UK, South Africa and Brazil variants of the coronavirus across the country is 795.
India had begun the second phase of vaccination against COVID-19 on 1 March, in which people above 60 years of age and those above 45 with co-morbidities were eligible to get the jabs.
Published: 23 Mar 2021,03:22 PM IST