T’gana Health Minister Lashes Out At Centre: Remdesivir Shortage

Telangana Health Minister, Etela Rajender on Thursday, 22 April, said that the Centre has failed in its duties to the states. The minister who held a media conference in Hyderabad said, “The government has been partial to states like Gujarat in allotting remdesivir injection vials”.

Gujarat was allotted 1.63 lakh vials of the drug and two lakh doses went to Maharashtra, he added.

The minister said that Telangana had asked for four lakh doses of remdesivir, but was allotted only 21,551 doses. This allotment was for ten days starting 21 April.