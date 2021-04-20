Telangana Announces Night Curfew From Today: All You Need to Know

The Telangana government on Tuesday, 20 April, announced a night curfew across the state from 9 pm to 5 am for the next 10 days. This will come into effect from 9 pm on 21 April and will be in place till 5 am on 1 May.

All offices, firms, shops, establishments, and restaurants will close at 8 pm, except for hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with supply of essential services, the government said in a release.

Here’s all you need to know: