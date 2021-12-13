TN Beaches Closed on 31 Dec, 1 Jan to Avoid COVID Surge Amid New Year Revelry

The lockdown in the state was also extended till 31 December.
Kasimedu beach in Chennai.

To control the spread of COVID-19 in the state and amid global concerns pertaining to the Omicron variant, the Tamil Nadu government, on Monday, 13 December, prohibited the entry of public at all beaches in the state on 31 December and 1 January 2022. The lockdown in the state was also extended till 31 December.

However, the restrictions on social, cultural and political gatherings will continue as before.

Meanwhile, schools in Tamil Nadu for Classes 6 to 12 will resume from 3 January, while board exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted as per schedule.

