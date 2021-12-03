27 Students in TN’s Dharapuram Test COVID-19 Positive, School Closed for a Week

School authorities said that except for the two students who tested positive, the remaining 25 students were asymptomatic and were sent for home isolation. According to the health department, the private school will be closed for one week for disinfection.

The department also said that it will routinely monitor both government and private schools on whether they are adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu Education Department officials said that they have been conducting awareness programmes for parents regarding vaccination and safety protocols.