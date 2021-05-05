Draw From the Mumbai Model of BMC: SC to Centre on Oxygen Crisis

The Supreme Court also stayed the contempt notice issued by the Delhi High Court to the Centre over oxygen supply.

Putting officers in jail or hauling officers for contempt will not bring oxygen, the Supreme Court observed earlier on Wednesday, after the Centre moved the apex court against the Delhi HC's order a day before on the oxygen supply in the national capital in wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

The high court on Tuesday had told the Centre that it had failed to meet its assurance on oxygen supply. The court had questioned the Centre why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against it for violating the order pertaining to the supply of medical oxygen to Delhi.

The court cited the the success of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in managing the the pandemic in Mumbai, and asked the Centre to hold a meeting with municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to adopt similar measures in Delhi.