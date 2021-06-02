Centre Evades SC’s Tough COVID Questions – Hearing After Hearing

On 30 April, the ‘COVID-19 bench’ of the Supreme Court observed that the Central government’s vaccination policy is “prima facie detrimental to the right to health” and was violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

The apex court, in that order, had issued a series of suggestions to the Central government to revise its vaccination policy. A number of tough questions on procurement, manufacturing, and distribution of vaccines were also asked. Tasked with defending the Central government’s lack of preparedness before the court, it is Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who faces the wrath of these questions.