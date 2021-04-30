‘Stay in Touch With People’: PM Modi to Council of Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a virtual meeting on Friday, 30 April, with the council of ministers, including Principal Secretary to PM, to assess the COVID situation in the country. He stressed on the “need to ensure that issues at the local level are promptly identified and addressed”.

Modi asserted, “All arms of the government are working unitedly and rapidly to deal with the situation,” and urged the council of ministers to, “stay in touch with the people of their respective regions, help them, and keep getting their feedback”.