State Governments Can Buy COVID Vaccines From 1 May: Centre 

State governments will be free to purchase the vaccine doses from the vaccine manufacturers.

A key feature of the Phase 3 strategy is that the “Vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 percent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to Government of India and would be free to supply remaining 50% doses to State Governments and in the other than Govt. of India channel”.

PM Modi on Monday, had announced the decision to permit everyone above 18 years of age to be vaccinated from 1 May onwards. The decision came after Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting with leaders from the pharmaceutical industry.