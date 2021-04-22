COVID Vaccine Registrations for Above 18 To Start From 28 April
The CoWIN portal for registration will be ready by 24 April, however registrations will begin from 28 April only.
Image used for representational purposes. | (Photo: Shruti Mathur /TheQuint)
Registration for COVID-19 vaccine for anyone above the age of 18 will be done on the CoWIN platform and the Aarogya Setu app from 28 April, and the appointment process will begin on 1 May.
According to the Health Ministry, the CoWIN portal for registration will be ready by 24 April, however registrations will begin from 28 April only.
Announcing its fourth phase of vaccination on Monday, 19 April, the Centre announced that anyone above the the age of 18 is now eligible for inoculations against COVID-19. Registrations for the vaccine will start from 28 April and the appointment process will begin from 1 May.
It is important to note that vaccination will only be provided with advance appointments and no-walk ins will be allowed in this phase of inoculations.
How to Register on CoWin App for COVID-19 Vaccine?
Click on ‘Register Yourself’
Enter valid mobile number and click ‘Get OTP’
OTP is sent via SMS
Enter OTP and click on ‘Verify’
Once OTP is validated, ‘Registration of Vaccination’ page opens
Enter details required for registration
What Documents Are Required for COVID-19 Vaccine Registration ?
Photo ID proof: Citizen to choose appropriate card from drop down box
Name
Year of birth
Gender
Comorbidities
Once the details are filled, you will get a confirmation message. You can add names of three others on Co-WIN portal by clicking on ‘Add More’ option.
Where Can I Get Vaccinated?
You can get vaccinated at designated COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs). These are not just government hospitals, but private hospitals empanelled under Central and state government health insurance schemes as well, that have met the eligibility requirements.
