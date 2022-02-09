Covaxin, Covishield Most Used COVID Jabs in India: What's the Status of Others?

As India administers more than 170 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines, a large section of its population has received Covishield by Serum Institute of India (SII) or Covaxin by Bharat Biotech. However, these two largely used vaccines are not the only two vaccines granted for usage by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), but the only ones largely available for administration.

Which other vaccines have been approved by DCGI? When was it approved? Who manufactures it? Here is a list: