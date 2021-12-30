Section 144 Imposed in Mumbai Till 7 Jan Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Friday, 24 December announced a slew of new curbs, including a ban on the gathering of more than 5 people in public places during night time.
(Photo: The Quint)
Section 144 has been imposed in Mumbai starting from 30 December until 7 January 2022, in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases.
An order issued by the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai, on Wednesday, 29 November, states that no New Year's celebrations or gatherings, in any closed or open space, including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts and clubs will be permitted.
"Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 of Indian Penal Code 1860 in addition to the penal provision under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and National Disaster Management Act 2005 and other legal provisions as applicable," Deputy Commissioner of Police Chaitanya S noted in the order.
Previously, in an order dated 24 December, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had banned any kind of New Year's celebration in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 2,510 new COVID cases on Wednesday, an 82 percent rise from Tuesday's 1,377 cases. 84 cases of Omicron have been reported in the city so far.
