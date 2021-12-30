COVID in Mumbai: BMC Announces RT-PCR, 7-day Home Quarantine For UAE Arrivals

Covid-19 testing. Image for representational purposes.
All people arriving in Mumbai from the United Arab Emirates will be required to take an RT-PCR test, as well as undergo a mandatory week-long home quarantine, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday, 29 December.
The revised rules were announced after the civc body commissioner, IS Chahal, held a virtual meeting with civic officials, deans and medical superintendents of hospitals, news agency PTI reported.
A statement releases by the BMC reportedly added that the guidelines, previously only applying for passengers from Dubai, have been extended for the entire UAE.
It noted further:
As per the release, Chahal has urged all administrative wards to employ flying squads to ensure the implementation of new years' guidelines, and indicated that some police may also be deployed in the squad.
