Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Overdue For Over 11 Crore People: Govt Data

Over 11 crore people who took the first dose of COVID vaccine have not taken their second dose even after the prescribed interval between the two doses got over, the Union government told states on Wednesday, 27 October.

The matter was discussed at a meeting held by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya along with health ministers of all states and Union territories on Wednesday.

Government data has shown that over 3.92 crore people are six weeks late for their second shot of either Covaxin or Covishield and around 1.57 crore persons haven't taken their second shot even after 4 to 6 weeks after the prescribed date, news agency PTI reported.