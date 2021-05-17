Sanofi & GSK COVID Vaccine Shows Positive Result in Phase-2 Trials

French pharmaceutical company Sanofi and Britain's GSK announced on Monday, May 17, that their vaccine candidate had “achieved strong rates of neutralizing antibody responses, in line with those measured in people who have recovered from COVID-19, in all adult age groups in a phase-2 study with 722 volunteers.”
It said in a statement, "A global pivotal phase-3 study is expected to start in the coming weeks."
He added, “As we know multiple vaccines will be needed, especially as variants continue to emerge, and the requirement for effective booster vaccines that can be stored at normal temperatures, increases.”
The statement added, “After a single injection, high neutralising antibody levels were generated in participants with evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection, suggesting strong potential for development as a booster vaccine.”
The phase-3 trial is expected to enrol more than 35,000 adult participants from a broad range of countries and will assess the efficacy of two vaccine formulations
Sanofi is also committed to providing manufacturing support to other vaccine producers.
In February, Sanofi said it would support Johnson & Johnson for the production of its COVID-19 vaccine at a rate of approximately 12 million doses per month.
Published: undefined