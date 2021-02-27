Centre Caps Price of COVID Vaccines at Private Hospitals at Rs 250

The Union Government has fixed the price of vaccines at Rs 250 for a dose which would be available at private hospitals for people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities, and will be vaccinated starting 1 March, sources said.

However, the prices are subjected to change until further notice. The government has decided that the people will be vaccinated free of cost at the government hospitals.

The cost break-up is Rs 150 for a dose plus Rs 100 as a service charge which the private facilities can charge from the beneficiaries.