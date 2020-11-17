Cut Wedding Guests to 50, Shut Hotspot Markets, Delhi CM Proposes

Amid the spike in coronavirus cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday, 17 November, that his government has sent a proposal to the lieutenant governor to allow only 50 people to attend wedding functions now against the earlier limit of 200. "When the corona situation improved in Delhi a few weeks ago, the number of people attending a wedding was increased to 200, according to Centre's guidelines. Now it's being withdrawn and only 50 people will be allowed. The decision has been sent for LG's approval," Kejriwal said at a press briefing.

The CM also said that they are sending a proposal to the Centre to give power to the Delhi government to impose lockdown in market areas which may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots.

“Since cases are rising in Delhi, we are sending a general proposal to the Central government, that if required, Delhi government can implement shutting down those markets for a few days, where norms are not being followed and they are becoming a local COVID-19 hotspot.” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, as quoted by ANI

Thanking the Centre for helping the people of Delhi by increasing the number of ICU beds by 750, Kejriwal added, "All governments and agencies have doubled their efforts to control COVID-19, but it can't be done till people take precautions. I appeal all to wear masks and follow social distancing."

Delhi’s COVID-19 Situation

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has shown a sharp upward spike in the last few days, reaching a high of 8,593 on 11 November. On Monday, it reported 3,797 new cases, but that was because only 29,821 tests were conducted, as compared to the more than 60,000 tests that are conducted generally in one day. The number of fatalities have also increased in the capital.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah <a href="https://www.thequint.com/news/india/amit-shah-kejriwal-covid-19-situation-meeting-updates">chaired a high-level meeting</a> with Delhi CM Arvind Kejrwial to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kejriwal said the Centre assured that 750 ICU beds will be made available at the DRDO center and daily testing will go up to 1 lakh. In a series of tweets, the Amit Shah listed a 12-point action plan which has been issued by the Home Ministry to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Delhi. This includes the doubling of RT-PCR tests and deploying mobile testing vans. He also said that to increase the availability of beds, the 10,000 bed COVID facility at Chattarpur will be strengthened further.