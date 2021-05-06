COVID Juggernaut: Will Puri Again Risk COVID Curse for Rath Yatra?

Even in a religious country like India, faith is supreme but not more precious than human life. However, even as the second wave of COVID-19 wreaks havoc in the country, the priests of Lord Jagannath and the administration in Odisha’s Puri seem unfazed and quite willing to organise the yearly Rath Yatra.

A risk perhaps not worth taking as over 2 lakh Indians have already lost their lives to the virus.

Preparations for the world famous festival have already begun this year, even though hundreds had tested COVID-positive due to the 2020 Rath Yatra and several priests had died of the infection.

Senior Sevayat Binayak Das Mohapatra told The Quint, “We are going to adhere to the guidelines of COVID and organise the Rath Yatra like last year without any devotees.”