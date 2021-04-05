PM Modi to Meet CM’s on Thursday to Discuss COVID-19 Resurgence

The meeting comes in the backdrop of 1,03,558 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest ever single-day spike since the onset of the pandemic last year, taking the total tally to 1,25,89,067 on Monday.

Taking note of the alarming rate of the spike in Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country with 10 states contributing more than 91 percent of cases, the Prime Minister on Sunday also chaired a high-level meeting and directed that the "mission-mode" approach be continued in states and districts reporting high cases.

He exhorted all the states to take required stringent measures with comprehensive restrictions in places so that the collective gains of Covid management in the country in the last 15 months are not squandered.