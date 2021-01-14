PM Modi to Launch India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Drive on 16 January

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the rollout of India's COVID-19 vaccination programme on 16 January, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday, 14 January, according to PTI.

Further, PM Modi is likely to interact virtually with some healthcare workers from across India, who will be vaccinated on Day 1 of the vaccination drive, PTI reported, quoting sources.

The report also said that the PM may also launch the Co-WIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network) App the same day.

Meanwhile, VK Paul, a member of planing body NITI Aayog, told NDTV that approximately 3 lakh people will be vaccination o n the first day.