Delhi Govt Fully Prepared for Vaccination on 16 Jan: CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal said that Delhi has so far received 2,74,000 doses of vaccine from the Centre. While the central government provides 10 percent extra vaccine, taking damage into account, each person will be administered two doses.

This means that the 2,74,000 doses will be sufficient for only around 1,20,000 of Delhi’s health workers, while 2,40,000 have registered for vaccination.

India will roll out the vaccines in the country on 16 January.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal had asked the Centre to provide the COVID-19 vaccination free of cost to all. Further, the CM, according to Hindustan Times, said that if the Centre does not do so, the Delhi government will oblige.

“I request everyone to not spread misinformation about the COVID vaccine. I had appealed to the central government that COVID vaccination should be provided free of cost to all. If Centre does not do it and a need arises, the vaccine will be provided for free to people of Delhi,” Kejriwal had said on Wednesday.