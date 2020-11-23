PM Modi to Hold Virtual Meeting With CMs to Review COVID Situation

Amid the rising positive COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold virtual meetings with chief ministers of states and union territories on Tuesday, 24 November to review the situation of the states. He will hold virtual meetings with the chief ministers of Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Kerala.

Modi is also scheduled to discuss the vaccine delivery roll out with all the states and union territories, news agency IANS reported.

On Friday, 20 November, PM Modi held a virtual meeting with top officials of NITI Aayog on India's strategy for developing a COVID-19 vaccine and making it accessible to the masses.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech made an announcement on Sunday, 22 November, that the COVID-19 vaccine it has developed, Covaxin, will be at least 60 percent effective based on earlier trial results. Covaxin is India’s first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Bharat Biotech had started the phase 3 trials earlier this month with 26,000 volunteers from across 22 sites in India, making it the largest COVID-19 clinical trial in the country.

According to the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on Monday, 23 November, reported 44,059 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 91,39,866. The death toll increased by 511 to 1,33,738.