Early Evidence Shows Omicron Reduces Vaccine Efficiency, Spreads Faster: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday, 12 December, said that the Omicron variant of coronavirus is more transmissible than the Delta variant and reduces vaccine efficiency.

The global health body arrived at this conclusion after analysing the early data available on Omicron. The WHO, however, pointed out that the new COVID-19 strain caused less severe symptoms, reported AFP.

Citing early evidences, it said that the Omicron variant causes "a reduction in vaccine efficacy against infection and transmission."