2 New Cases of Omicron Variant Reported From Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh

A 34-year-old passenger from Ireland tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the public health director of Andhra Pradesh said in a press note on Sunday, 12 December. This is the first case of the variant in the state.

The foreign passenger had travelled from Ireland to Mumbai and was allowed to travel to Visakhapatnam following a negative RT-PCR test. However, a retest was conducted at Vizianagaram and he was found to be positive.

"His sample was sent to CCMB, Hyderabad for Genome Sequencing and result declared as OMICRON positive. He does not have any symptoms and was re-tested on 11 December and RT-PCR result found to be negative for COVID-19. There are no other Omicron cases in the state (sic)," the press note read.