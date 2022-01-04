6 States Report New Omicron Cases in Past 24 Hrs; India's Tally Reaches 1,892

India's Omicron case tally surged past the 1,800 mark on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Tuesday, 4 January. According to the data put out by the ministry on its official Twitter handle, the country's Omicron cases has reached 1,892 in the past 24 hours.

A total of six states - Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Goa reported fresh Omicron cases on Monday. While Maharashtra added 58 new Omicron cases to its tally, Delhi reported 31 cases of the new coronavirus variant.

As many as 29 Omicron cases were reported in Kerala, while Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa detected 54, 16 and 4 new Omicron cases, respectively, on this day.