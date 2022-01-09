COVID-19: Four SC Judges Test Positive, Over 150 Staff Under Quarantine

Four judges of the Supreme Court have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 150 of its staff members have either tested positive for the virus or are under quarantine, reported NDTV, citing officials.

Five of the eight top officials designated as registrars have also reportedly been quarantined. Of the 32 judges at the court, including the Chief Justice of India, four have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, taking its positivity rate to 12.5.

The development comes even as a red alert was issued in the Supreme Court, after its positivity rate reached 12 percent on Saturday, 8 January.