Omicron Variant of COVID-19 in Community Transmission Stage in India: INSACOG

The 3 January bulletin released by INSACOG had stated:

Omicron is in internal transmission stage

Prominent in Mumbai and Delhi

Symptoms are mild, asymptomatic

India on Saturday, 22 January, recorded 3,37,704 new COVID-19 cases – a small dip from Friday's 3.47 lakh cases – taking the active caseload to 21,13,365. A total of 488 deaths were also reported.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported a rise in infections with 11,486 new COVID-18 cases and the highest number of COVID deaths (45) in the third wave.

(With inputs from PTI.)