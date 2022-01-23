Omicron Variant of COVID-19 in Community Transmission Stage in India: INSACOG

Delhi reported a rise in infections with 11,486 new COVID-18 cases and the highest number of COVID deaths (45) in the third wave
(Photo: The Quint)
The Omicron variant has reached community transmission stage in India, as per a 10 January bulletin by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium, or INSACOG, which was released on Sunday, 23 January. Cases have also been rising exponentially in metro cities.
"The recently reported B.1.640.2 lineage is being monitored. There is no evidence of rapid spread and while it has features of immune escape, it is currently not a variant of concern. So far, no case has been detected in India," it said.
The 3 January bulletin released by INSACOG had stated:
Omicron is in internal transmission stage
Prominent in Mumbai and Delhi
Symptoms are mild, asymptomatic
India on Saturday, 22 January, recorded 3,37,704 new COVID-19 cases – a small dip from Friday's 3.47 lakh cases – taking the active caseload to 21,13,365. A total of 488 deaths were also reported.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported a rise in infections with 11,486 new COVID-18 cases and the highest number of COVID deaths (45) in the third wave.
(With inputs from PTI.)