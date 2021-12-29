781 Cases of Omicron in India, Delhi Tops List; 9,195 COVID Cases in Last 24 Hrs

9,195 new COVID-19 cases and 302 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.
A total of 781 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected across 21 states and union territories in the country so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday, 29 December.
Meanwhile, 9,195 new COVID-19 cases and 302 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 77,002, the ministry further said.
Of the 781 Omicron cases, 238 are in Delhi, out of which 57 have been discharged, recovered, or migrated. Delhi also reported 496 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 28 December.
A total of 167 cases of Omicron have also been reported in Maharashtra – the second highest in the country. Of this, 84 cases have been reported in Mumbai alone.
"Till now, there are 167 Omicron cases in the state. Of these, 90 patients have been discharged. None of these patients were in a serious condition. We have to think of imposing restrictions to control crowds in public transport, wedding ceremonies etc.," Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope was quoted as saying by ANI.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said in Chennai on Wednesday that 45 cases of Omicron had been detected so far in the state.
"The Chennai police has imposed restrictions on New Year's celebrations in hotels and public places. On 31 December, CM MK Stalin will hold a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the state," he added.
Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that Chennai was showing an upward trend in terms of COVID cases.
"Tests have also been doubled. We are looking at focussed, localised containment. We need to ensure that the spread gets prevented," he said, as reported by ANI.
Meanwhile, with 73 cases, Gujarat has the third-highest number of cases of Omicron in the country. Gujarat is followed by Kerala (65), Telangana (62), Rajasthan (46), and Karnataka (34).
