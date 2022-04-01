Masks No Longer Compulsory in Delhi's Public Places, Fine Scrapped: DDMA

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) announced on Friday, 1 April, that the hitherto-imposed fine for not wearing a mask in public places will now be scrapped. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) announced on Friday, 1 April, that the hitherto-imposed fine for not wearing a mask in public places will now be scrapped.
The DDMA order notes that it still remains advisable to wear a mask in public places, in order to prevent COVID-19.
This comes after a drastic drop in the cases of COVID-19 in the national capital. Delhi reported 113 cases and no deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday, 31 March.
All COVID-19 restrictions will also be lifted from Maharashtra from Saturday, 2 April, as the state welcomes the Marathi New Year, the office of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday. The state of Telangana has also removed the mask mandate.
India on Friday, 1 April, recorded 1,335 new COVID-19 cases.
