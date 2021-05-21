New Challenge of Black Fungus Surfaced, Must Be Prepared: PM Modi

Interacting with doctors, paramedical staff and other frontline health workers of Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi over the challenges posed by the pandemic, PM Narendra Modi on Friday, 21 May, warned against a “new challenge of Black Fungus”.
“In our ongoing fight against COVID19, a new challenge of Black Fungus has surfaced. We must focus on taking precaution and preparation to deal with it,” PM Modi said on Friday.
Rendered emotional during his address, PM Modi said that the COVID-19 second wave has put the health system under pressure, and it has to be fought on many fronts. He also thanked doctors and frontline workers for their efforts.
“With your tenacity, and with the common efforts of all of us, you have handled this attack of the epidemic to a great extent,” he said, adding that the fight against COVID-19 is going to be long.
PM Modi also paid his tributes to those who have fallen prey to the virus.
“This virus has snatched away many of our loved ones from us. I pay my respects to all those people, expressing my condolences to their families,” he said.
The Union Health Ministry, on Thursday, urged the states to make mucormycosis, commonly known as Black Fungus, a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.
“All government and private health facilities, medical colleges to follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of mucormycosis, issued by MoHFW and ICMR,” the ministry said.
Under the act, all states will have to report all confirmed or suspected cases of this condition, seen in recovering COVID patients, to the Health Ministry. The infection has been recorded in several parts of the country.
As reports of Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) infections emerge and social media is inundated with desperate pleas for Amphotericin B, the government has informed that five more companies in India have been allowed to manufacture the drug.
