3-Yr-Old Among 7 New Omicron Patients in Maharashtra; No Severe Case Yet

Seven fresh cases of the newly-identified Omicron COVID-19 variant were reported in Maharashtra on Friday, 10 December. A three-year-old child is among the seven persons who have been infected by the coronavirus variant.
While three of the cases have been detected in Mumbai, the remaining four have been reported from the Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation.
Out of seven patients, four have been vaccinated against COVID-19, as per the state's health department. One patient has received a single dose of the vaccine, while one patient has not been vaccinated. One of the patients, who is three-and-a-half years old, is not eligible for vaccination.
Of the seven, four patients are asymptomatic, while three patients have mild symptoms.
Meanwhile, Dr VK Paul, member of the NITI Aayog, on Friday raised concerns over the declining usage of masks in India, despite the emergence of the Omicron variant.
“As far as protection capability is concerned, we are now operating at a risky and unacceptable level. Mask usage is declining. We have to remember that both vaccines and masks are important. We should learn from the global situation," the health official warned.
