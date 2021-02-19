Madras HC Issues Notice To Centre on Covishield’s Side Effects

The man, a marketing consultant, said that he was diagnosed after multiple tests with the acute neuro encephalopathy, which alters brain function and causes personality change, memory loss, and declining ability to reason or concentrate.

As per his submission in the petition, Riaz was given a vaccine dose on 1 October after conducting an antigen and antibody test for COVID-19, whose reports came negative. However, on 11 October, he woke up with a severe headache in the morning, which later progressed to a disoriented mental state where he was not able to comprehend his surroundings or respond, coupled with extreme weakness. Later in the day, he was admitted to the emergency ward of Sri Ramachandra Medical college Hospital where he had received the vaccine.

He was shifted to the ICU the next day where he received treatment till 20 October. He was then shifted to a normal ward the next day where he remained till 26 October, before the discharge from the hospital.