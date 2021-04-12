Lockdown Is Necessary, To Decide On 14 April: Maha Health Minister

Maharashtra Health Minister, Rajesh Tope on Sunday, 11 April, said that the state will arrive at a decision over imposing a lockdown after 14 April. He also noted that a lockdown is required in light of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a virtual meeting on Sunday with the COVID-19 task force, and State Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh, state Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and others.

In the meeting, containment measures in the state, treatment protocols, the availability of oxygen and beds, use of Remdesivir, increase in capacity of facilities, imposition of restrictions, and fines for violating COVID protocols were discussed.