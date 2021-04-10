Maha CM Pitches 8-Day Total Lockdown in All-Party Meet: Sources

In an all-party meet on the situation of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pitched for an eight-day total lockdown to break the ongoing surge of infections in the state, sources have told The Quint.
In the two-and-a-half hour long all party meet, Thackeray emphasised on the need for the lockdown, pointing out that one positive patient is affecting at least 25 persons at the current rate.
The development comes as the state has been scaling new peaks daily in the number of infections, with Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Akola and several other districts being badly hit by the second wave.
Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis demanded a comprehensive plan by the state government to deal with the after effects of lockdown. Fadnavis also demanded relief for the unorganised sector and daily-wage labourers.
Fadnavis also urged Thackeray to consider the ground reality about how people will react if lockdown is imposed forcefully, sources said.
Taking the points into consideration, Thackeray assured that his government will come up with a plan after discussing with experts and members of the State Task Force members, in a meeting scheduled to be held on Sunday.
Thackeray has reportedly assured of a decision on the same in two days.
