Maha CM Pitches 8-Day Total Lockdown in All-Party Meet: Sources

In an all-party meet on the situation of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pitched for an eight-day total lockdown to break the ongoing surge of infections in the state, sources have told The Quint.

In the two-and-a-half hour long all party meet, Thackeray emphasised on the need for the lockdown, pointing out that one positive patient is affecting at least 25 persons at the current rate.