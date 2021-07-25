All 13 Lions in Chennai Zoo Test Negative for COVID-19

Days after a coronavirus outbreak was reported at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) in Chennai, all the 13 lions have tested negative for the coronavirus, and they are recuperating well, officials said on Friday, 23 July.

They have not displayed any serious post-COVID signs or complications for now, AAZP said.

The AAZP, which has been involved in hectic efforts to save the Asiatic lions and other animals from Coronavirus since the infection broke out in early June claiming the life of a lion, said the latest results of the tests have indicated that all the lions were negative.