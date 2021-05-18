AAP Abandoned Us: Men Arrested by Delhi Police for Anti-PM Posters

Even before his arrest, Babu did not make enough money to feed his family. “Every single day I would go outside Ambedkar hospital and stand in a line to get enough food to last two meals for my family. I would reach hours earlier, so I would make the cut,” he says.

Helpless under the circumstances, Babu feels that while AAP leaders have taken responsibility for posting the contentious banners, not one person has shown support. “AAP se kissi ne phone nahi kiya, meri help ya support nahi ki. Ye bhi nahi poocha ki kaise ghar chal raha hai. Sab peeche hat gaye hai. (No one from AAP called me to offer help or support. No one has even called to ask how I am doing. Everyone has distanced themselves.”)

His felt even more betrayed when on 16 May when the police was looking for AAP leader Arvind Gautam, at least 70 people showed up to the police station in support of Gautam. “All of AAP was there to protest his arrest. This included AAP Sultanpur Majra MLA Mukhesh Kumar Ahlawat and his sister. What happened when I, a poor person, was picked up for doing my job? In logon ne socha hi nahi mere baarein mein (These people did not think about me at all).”