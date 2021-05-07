K’taka Extends Lockdown Till 24 May: What’s Allowed, What’s Not?

Amid a severe surge of COVID cases in the state, the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government on Friday, 7 May, extended the lockdown across the state till 24 May.
The state on Friday reported 592 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day count so far while 48,781 fresh COVID cases were recorded.
The lockdown had originally been imposed from 26 April to 12 May, but the CM said that it had not been able to meet the objective and, therefore, had been extended by two more weeks.
So, what’s allowed under the revised lockdown rules?
Will public transport be allowed?
As before, public transportation, including RTC buses and Bangalore Metro services, will remain off the roads, except for emergencies, like getting vaccinated or for the movement of those employed in essential services.
Will shops be allowed to open?
Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, and animal fodder shall be allowed to function from 6 am to noon. Sale of vegetables and fruits through push carts is allowed from 6 am to 6 pm.
Milk booths and Hopcoms outlets are allowed from 6 am to 6 pm.
Can I get home-delivery of essentials?
Home-delivery of essential items shall be encouraged 24×7 to minimise movement of individuals outside their homes. Delivery of all items through e-commerce and home-delivery is also allowed.
Will hotels and restaurants be functioning?
No, hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services, except those meant for housing health/ police/ government officials/ healthcare workers/ stranded persons, including tourists, quarantine facilities and stepdown hospitals will be prohibited.
Will I at least be able to avail of home delivery of food?
Yes, since hotels, restaurants and eateries will be permitted to operate kitchens for takeaway/ home-delivery of food items only.
However, no vehicle will be allowed to be used by people for takeaway of food. Only walking is allowed for this purpose. Only hotels, restaurants and eateries can use their vehicles for home-delivery.
Will I be able to use my private vehicle for other purposes?
No, movement of passenger and private vehicles has been banned. Only patients and their attendants or persons requiring to be able to move about for emergency purposes shall be allowed to move.
Movement for the purpose of vaccination and testing shall be permitted with minimal proof.
Will flights and trains be running as usual?
Only scheduled flights and trains will continue to operate during this period. Flight and train tickets shall serve as the passes for movement of persons by personal vehicles/taxis/cab aggregators/auto rickshaws to board flight and trains.
Will liquor shops be open?
Standalone liquor shops and outlets will be allowed to open for take away only and will be open only from 6 am to 10 am.
Will transportation of goods continue? What about industries and banks etc?
Yes, goods will be allowed to be transported from one state to another.
All food processing and allied industries, banks, insurance offices and ATMs, and print and electronic media will be allowed to function.
