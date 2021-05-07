K’taka Extends Lockdown Till 24 May: What’s Allowed, What’s Not?

Amid a severe surge of COVID cases in the state, the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government on Friday, 7 May, extended the lockdown across the state till 24 May.

The state on Friday reported 592 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day count so far while 48,781 fresh COVID cases were recorded.

The lockdown had originally been imposed from 26 April to 12 May, but the CM said that it had not been able to meet the objective and, therefore, had been extended by two more weeks.

So, what’s allowed under the revised lockdown rules?