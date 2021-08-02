J&J Withdraws Proposal for Accelerated COVID Vaccine Approval: Report

United States (US) based pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson has withdrawn its proposal seeking accelerated approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, Janssen, in India, reported news agency Reuters, on Monday, 2 August, citing India's drug regulator. The news agency, however, reported no additional details pertaining to the same.

Further, as per Reuters, this withdrawal comes while the country tackles legal challenges with manufacturers over indemnity issues. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar was quoted by Reuters as saying: